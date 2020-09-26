Annual Reston Fall Festival is open for family fun

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Annual Reston Fall Festival is back. On Friday, the gates were opened for families to come and enjoy some fall fun.

Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein made the decision to make the event ticketed this year to make sure families feel safe.

Five families at a time are invited to enjoy the festival for 90 minute sessions. After each session, staff will thoroughly clean the bounce houses and other areas before welcoming the next group.

Kids enjoying the train ride.

While the kids are having fun getting their faces painted or visiting with the animals, parents can stock up on local goods inside.

Tasty treats inside, including the sought after apple cider doughnuts!

“Honestly I just think that we’re all dying to get out right now and dying just to have some family fun and be in community. You’re also supporting a small, local, family business and as you know, quite a few of them are struggling right now. So we are so happy to be able to bring this to you this year,” said Bonita Weinstein.

They have pumpkins, too.

The festival will run on weekends through November 1. To purchase tickets, click here.