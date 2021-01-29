Annual March For Life rally goes digital

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Held in previous years the National March For Life has gained a big audience to fight for the lives of the unborn, however, this year participants raised awareness virtually.

Each year participants march to celebrate human life, but this year only a small group of pro-life leaders will be in Washington, D.C.

Lila Rose, Founder, and President said, “Together we can transform our culture and we can ultimately sustain the law that protects our children. Thank you for fighting.”

With the virtual approach, over 10,000 people joined. A statement from the March For Life website said quote “These leaders represent pro-life Americans everywhere who, each in their own unique ways work to make abortion unthinkable.”

“We must operate in kindness and mercy. understanding that death and life rest in the power of the tongue and we must engage in humility. Seeking God’s wisdom and favor for the days ahead,” said March For Life participant.

Florida Representative Kat Cammack stands with their message.

“I’m proud to stand beside this passionate and dedicated advocates. Your integrity in choosing to stand up for this population is often unpopular with your peers, your friends, and even your neighbors sometimes but never lose faith” said March for Life participant.

On Thursday President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing former President Donald Trump’s abortion access restrictions.

March For Life Participant said, “In the same way that I’ve found the political courage to speak the pro-life message as a democrat, I’m asking pro-life republican legislators to find the courage to support not only anti-abortion legislation but also pro babies and mom legislation.”