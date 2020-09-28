Annual corn maze honors healthcare workers

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — Wayside Farm Fun in Berryville is using their fall festivities to pay tribute to healthcare workers.

The farm has been around for 8 years. Every year, their corn maze features a different theme. This year’s maze displays a unique design, a tribute to healthcare workers. The piece shows off nurse and doctor figures.

“My wife is a registered nurse and dealing with a lot of patients every day and so we thought it appropriate to honor them,” said Philip Shenk, Property Owner/Partner.

Workers started planning the 10-acre vegetable masterpiece back in February. The maze takes several months to fully create.

“We plant the corn early July and when the corn is just up a few inches a crew comes in and cuts the maze and then it grows all year long until now,” said Shenk.

The farm will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 am-6 pm through November 1st.