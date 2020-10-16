Annual Capital Craft Fair opens at Dulles Expo Center

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Pandemic or not, the annual Capital Craft Fair kicked off on Oct. 16 at the Dulles Expo Center.

The show was committed to opening its’ doors this year to show the artists’ quarantine creations.

The fair featured art of all forms, with food, jewelry and clothing on display.

One change patrons may notice this year are the stricter CDC guidelines to keep guests safe. “Masks are required, and we also have bigger booths for social distancing,” said Judy Spargo. Director of Events for the Capital Craft Fair.

Artists and staff say that they are simply thrilled to just be back out with their customers.

“The artists have been inside due to COVID, just like everybody else,” said Spargo.” So they’ve been creating these wonderful products and artwork, and they need a place to come show them.”

The fair is featuring a total of 135 vendors from many states, ranging from New York all the way to Georgia. But local artists say they are happy to be in their community again.

“This is one of my favorite places to show. I’m local in Springfield, Virginia. So this is being home,” said Kerri Henry, a local artist.

If you would like to see the art for yourself, the event will run until Oct. 18.