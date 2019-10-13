Annual Army 10 – Miler Race held in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Thousands of people from around the world gathered in Arlington on Sunday morning to show their support of U.S. Army by participating in the annual 10- mile race.

“My grandfather was a medic in the army,” said race-participant, Kori Chung. “I also have a friend in Germany who is in the army right now. Just coming out and supporting that.”

The Army 10-miler’s mission is to support arms outreach, build morale, and promote physical fitness. Whether they walked or sprinted, participants agreed on what was one of the best parts of the race.

“The best part I would have to say was the finish line,” said Menelik Dewey, a participant in the race.

Among the many people who came out were also wounded veterans who inspired the participants to keep going.

“At the end my feet were starting to hurt a lot,” said Dewey. “But then I looked over and would see veterans with their legs missing and it makes me more thankful for the pain that i’m experiencing.”