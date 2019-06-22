Annandale music teacher arrested for sexual abuse found dead in Warsaw, Va.

Cummins was going to turn himself with additional charges looming, but he never showed up.

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a former Annandale music teacher who was arrested in April by the Fairfax County Police Department for allegedly sexually abusing two former students.

On Tuesday, more victims came forward saying they had been abused by Cummins. Cummins had arranged to turn himself in, but he never showed up.

On Wednesday, June 19, Cummins’s body was discovered near Warsaw, Virginia. No foul play is suspected, but the investigation is ongoing.

56-year-old Jeffrey Cummins was arrested and charged with eight felony counts of indecent liberties by a custodian for sexually abusing two former students.

Cummins had been a private music teacher all over Northern Virginia for many years, but Fairfax County police opened up an investigation on him when two victims came forward about being sexually abused by Cummins between 1987 to 2017.