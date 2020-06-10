Annaburg Manor restoration to begin in July

The city has postponed work on the Annaburg Manor master plan until later this fall “due to staffing resources and the pandemic.”

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Manassas will start restoring Annaburg Manor this July. On Monday, City Council adopted a resolution to appropriate an additional $481,000 in order to install a historically accurate slate roof, restore the built-in gutter systems and cornices, and paint the building. The funding will come from the Gateway Capital Projects Fund, a parcel of land near the Manassas Regional Airport that the city is selling for development. Those funds are used for “special projects,” such as Annaburg Manor, instead of taxpayer dollars.

“This is not general fund taxpayer money that is being used to restore this house. The council is using one time money that they realized from the sale of land,” said Director of Community Development Elizabeth Via-Gossman.

The city purchased the manor from Novant Hospital about a year ago. The hospital was using the house for storage and Via-Gossman says it was in pretty bad shape. What started as a simple plan to replace the roof snowballed into many projects as the house was inspected.

“Once we got the professionals in place we realized we needed a little more money to do it right,” she said. Via-Gossman says the city will save money in the long run by paying more up front.

The city has postponed work on the Annaburg Manor master plan until later this fall “due to staffing resources and the pandemic.” Via-Gossman says she wants the community planning process to be in person, on site. Meanwhile, the city will work to “mothball” the property – stabilizing the house so it won’t deteriorate further and so the city can take the time to decide what you want to do in the future.