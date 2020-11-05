Animals create art to raise money for NoVa wildlife center

BOYCE, Va. (WDVM) — Have you ever wanted to own artwork created by an animal? Now you can — the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is auctioning off art pieces created by their furry critters.

COVID-19 has hit industries hard, and the Boyce, VA-based sanctuary is no exception.

The shelter has seen an influx of animals since the pandemic began (20% more to date than last year), accumulating 2,700 animals at the sanctuary.

They attribute the influx to many more people being at home and seeing animals in distress.

Needing more funding to care for all of the new additions, they decided to paint the paws of the animals and have them walk across pieces of canvas.

Nigel the opossum is just one of the “artists” at the sanctuary.

“This year has been difficult, not just for us, but for many non-profits and you really have to think outside the box right now when it comes to fundraising,” said Annie Bradfield, Executive Director at Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. “We put paint on his feet and let him walk around in a big enclosed area where the canvass was, and he also enjoyed some treats along the way.”

Some of the other artists are Sheldon the box turtle, Rufio the squirrel, and an arctic fox named Snow.

You can view their works of art here. The auction runs through Nov. 7.