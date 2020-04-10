Animal Welfare League of Arlington launches virtual adoptions

Now, potential adopters will be interviewed over Zoom calls and they won't be able to meet the animals until they come home with them.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has launched virtual adoptions during the pandemic. Now, potential adopters will be interviewed over Zoom calls and they won’t be able to meet the animals until they come home with them.

Communications Specialist Chelsea Jones says the adoption process is pretty much the same. You can take a look at the animals that are up for adoption on the AWLA website and send an email to an adoption counselor with a filled out application and a copy of your driver’s license. If it seems like a good match, the AWLA will coordinate a Zoom call with the adopter, the foster with the animal, and the adoption counselor.

Jones says this could be a good opportunity for the shyer animals. “When they’re in foster and a new person comes over, they get nervous, they get scared, they don’t always behave the way that they would when they’re with the person that they’re comfortable with,” Jones said. “So it actually might mean that a lot of our animals get to show off themselves a little bit more.”

Because of stay-at-home regulations, Jones says the Animal Welfare League of Arlington can’t spay or neuter animals before they’re adopted out. If you choose to adopt an animal, the AWLA will refer you to a hospital to perform the procedure at a later date.