Animal Welfare League of Arlington hosts annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ event

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – The Animal Welfare League of Arlington is spreading holiday cheer, hoping to give their pets forever homes this season. The annual “Home for the Holidays” event returned, with organizers saying it’s a way for the community to connect with animals in need.

“This is essentially a program where any family in the area can sign up. You don’t have to have fostered for us before. You don’t even have to have any experience. You can just come to the shelter after you’ve signed up, and our staff matches you with an animal that best fits you and your family,” said Samantha Snow, foster care and transfer coordinator.

Animals including dogs, cats, guinea pigs and birds were all available to be fostered. Organizers said they hope events like this will lead to the adoption of their animals.

Pets can stay with those who sign up throughout the holiday until Jan. 3. The last day to foster a pet will be Dec. 23.

For more information on how you can foster or adopt pets, visit www.awla.org.