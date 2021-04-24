Animal Welfare League of Alexandria launches new mobile pet surgery vehicle

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Furry friends across Alexandria will now have quicker, easier access to surgeries.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria (AWLA) announced their new mobile veterinary and event vehicle, called the “Waggin’ Wheels.”

The first surgeries were conducted on April 20th, with animals undergoing routine procedures to critical surgeries.

The vehicle can hold 10 adoptable pets at a time, with the capability to travel to adoption events across the city.

“It’s going to mean that we can perform surgeries on site here at Animal Welfare League of Alexandria and we can attend events in the community, bring more adoptable animals, and provide other services as well,” said Gina Hardter, Director of Marketing and Communications at the AWLA.

The Waggin’ Wheels will make it’s public debut at the Dog Days of Del Ray on May 6th.