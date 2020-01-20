Animal rescue organization in Virginia holds its first volunteer day of 2020

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — An animal rescue organization in Virginia held its first volunteer day of the year.

For the past seven years, John Netzel has committed his life to house animals that need it.

“Animal welfare, animal rights issues and concerns are important to me, I’m vegan so that’s part of it,” John Netzel said, president of Peaceful Fields Sanctuary.

Volunteer day at the sanctuary in Winchester is open to anyone who wants to lend a helping hand. This includes animal care, building new homes on site for furry friends and more.

“All the animals here were rescued from cruelty and abuse or going to be killed and any type of combination of that nature, they all come here to the sanctuary and they live out their life here, Netzel said.

Netzel believes farm-animals see more cruelty and abuse than companion animals. His mission is to continue to give them support and provide them with the infrastructure needed to live long healthy lives.

“With this non profit we can make it up in some small way of the abuse and cruelty that they have seen at the hands unfortunately of some people, so this way they can see that there is also a lot of amazing people that do care about them,”Netzel said.

Peaceful Fields Sanctuary plans to have a day to volunteer once a month, every month for 2020.