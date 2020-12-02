Animal rescue grant support 20 others

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties support 20 animal rescues.

The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue fund awarded $46,000 dollars in grants to 20 non-profit animal rescue organizations. Landsrath officials said this is not their first time helping animal rescue organizations in need, last year they gave over $30,000 to animal welfare non-profits.

According to officials, Landrath founded the animal rescue fund of Virginia in 2008 giving more than $1 million dollars to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories