Animal rescue grant support 20 others

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties support 20 animal rescues.

The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue fund awarded $46,000 dollars in grants to 20 non-profit animal rescue organizations. Landsrath officials said this is not their first time helping animal rescue organizations in need, last year they gave over $30,000 to animal welfare non-profits.

According to officials, Landrath founded the animal rescue fund of Virginia in 2008 giving more than $1 million dollars to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations.