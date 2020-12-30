Animal cold weather laws in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–As temperatures continue to dip, the Winchester Police Department is reminding people about animal shelter laws added by the General Assembly to the Virginia Code in 2020.

According to Virginia Code 3.2-6500, it is illegal to tether animals when the outdoor temperature is at 32 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Owners must provide animals with shelter that meets certain standards such as having a windbreak at the entrance, bedding, protection against injury, sanitary conditions, and it must be large enough for the animal to lie down.

“We want the public to be well-educated on this so that way in case they see an animal that is being tethered outside during those conditions that they know to contact us make sure they contact us at our non-emergency telephone number at 540-662-4131,” said Sergeant Frank Myrtle, Winchester Police Department.

The Winchester Police Department also encourages the public to contact local animal control officers anytime they see something they are unsure of or have a question about when it comes to an animal’s well-being.