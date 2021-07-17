An official with the Virginia PTA resigns after remarks against critical race theory

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The Virginia Parent Teacher Association is requesting an official to resign after she was heard in a video saying, “Let them die”, aimed towards those opposing critical race theory. She resigned today.

The statement from the PTA asked for and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as Vice President of Training.

Picture of the statement:

Courtesy: Fairfax County Parents Association

The Fairfax County Parents Association tweeted:

The actions & rhetoric of Ms. Leete & all of the like-minded partisan supporters of the SB are deeply disappointing. It evinces a deep lack of concern for children & parents, particularly where the wellbeing of children & families clash with political considerations. Fairfax County Parents Association Twitter

