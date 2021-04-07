An inside look at the new Warren Memorial Hospital

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — The new Warren Memorial Hospital is still under construction but is soon ready to open.

The hospital is around 177,000 square feet with walking trails, 36 private rooms, 18 emergency department beds, and expanded bariatric capabilities. The hospital will also have an expanded emergency department including a designated helipad that makes it easier for air medics to land during an emergency.

Hospital staff says that when they transfer patients from the old hospital to the new hospital, they expect that process to take only one day. The hospital is expected to open in late June.