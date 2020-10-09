An inmate locks guard in cell at Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — On October 7 at 10:51 pm, officers responded to the Prince William Manassas Adult Detention Center, at 9320 Lee Ave in Manassas to investigate an abduction involving an adult detention center officer.

According to Prince William County officials, while a corrections officer was performing a search of a cell, 61-year-old Shane Langley, an inmate shut the door locking the officer inside. Officials said after a short time, the officer was released without injuries.

Langley was charged and remains incarcerated at the adult detention center.

