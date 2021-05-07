An assault and attempted robbery under investigation in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an assault and attempted robbery that happened Thursday night around 6:45 pm in the parking lot of the Dulles Retail Plaza in Sterling.

According to police, the victim and his juvenile son were approached by a vehicle while loading items into their vehicle. Police say a verbal altercation broke out about the victim’s vehicle blocking the roadway and two male suspects exited a vehicle. One of the suspects proceeded to brandish a firearm and demanded the victim give him everything he had and assaulted him, police say. After refusing to give the suspect anything, the victim drove off.

Police say the suspects pursued the victim in their vehicle and stopped in front of the victim’s car in the area of Pacific Boulevard and blocked their path. According to police, the suspects then exited their vehicle and the victim maneuvered around them and drove to a gas station to report the encounter.

The two suspects are described as Black males, 6’1” to 6’2” with lean builds and dreadlocks, a third suspect and passenger in the vehicle was described as a white female with long hair.

Police say the adult victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for anyone who has information on this incident to contact Detective A. Perry of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021.