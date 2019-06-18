An Artist’s Last Exhibition: Local artist with prostate cancer leaves a positive message for future generations

The artist expects he only has five to 10 years to live.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been about a year and a half since Kevin Dunn received the life-changing news that he has prostate cancer. Dunn suspects he has about five to 10 years left.

He also says the diagnosis doesn’t scare him. The local artist has painted over 100 works of art, including a mural in Old Town Leesburg’s parking garage.

Dunn is also a documentary film maker, and he hosted his last exhibition over the weekend to premiere the film to friends and supporters.

Dunn says the six-part film, “The Collapse of the American Empire,” is about “disparity of wealth, the fall of the U.S. dollar, overextended military, militarized police…all of the signs that brought down previous empires…are flashing red and bringing down ours.”

“I wanted people to see what he was thinking about so they could understand what’s going on in his life,” said wife Jo DeBusk, who says it was her idea to host the exhibition.

The pair managed an art gallery in Leesburg until their landlord re-purposed the building. DeBusk says they haven’t reopened because of medical bills and exhaustion.

The filmmaker ends his documentary on a positive note. “I’m a little optimistic,” he said. “I think we can turn this country around and show them what we can do.”

The film will be uploaded on his YouTube page shortly.