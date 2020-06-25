Amusement parks won’t reopen next week in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will not reopen next week when Virginia further eases restrictions on businesses and public gatherings put in place earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the amusement parks say it is not economically feasible to open if only 1,000 people can be allowed in at a time.
The state’s Phase 3 reopening plan allows entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people. Kings Dominion spokeswoman Maggie Sellers says the capacity restriction does not consider the large amount of space the park has to accommodate social distancing protocols.
