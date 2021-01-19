Amtrak makes service changes preparing for Inauguration day

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– With the presidential inauguration coming up on January 20th, Amtrak is making some service changes.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, some services to Virginia and Washington D.C will not take place. Amtrak is recommending that all customers who are impacted adjust their travel plans for the day. Officials said that after the U.S Capitol riots, they’re taking extra steps to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

Special pedestrian and vehicle traffic patterns around Union Station are in place and will require extra time to get to the station. Additionally, once arriving at the station, there is no access to taxi or rideshare services, and Metro is operating with adjusted service, including no service at Union Station. The Metro station at NOMA/Gallaudet, a short walk from Union Station, will remain open.

Kimberly Woods, Amtrak Corporate Communications said, “We do expect to return to normal operations after the Inauguration on January 20th, that will mean restoring Amtrak service to Virginia and to our stations in Virginia. This will allow resuming normal pedestrian and vehicle traffic patterns around Washington D.C.

To stay informed about what changes you might need to make to your commute you can..