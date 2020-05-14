Amtrak is requiring all riders to wear face masks

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — This week, Amtrak required all customers in stations to wear facial coverings.

Customers in stations, on trains, and thruway buses now have to wear facial coverings. Amtrak officials said the removal of face masks by customers will be only allowed in designated eating areas, private rooms, or if you’re seated alone. However small children who are not able to keep their face masks on are exempt from this new policy.

Bill Flynn, Amtrak President/CEO said: “The safety of Amtrak’s customers and employees is our top priority and requiring a face covering is one more way we can protect everyone. We will continue to operate as an essential service.”