American Red Cross in need of blood donors during the pandemic

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va (WDVM)– The American Red Cross is in need for blood donors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loudoun County Public Schools are responding to this need by hosting American Red Cross drives throughout the county. According to the American Red Cross, they have lost thousands of units of blood since the start of the virus.

“Blood donation is an essential activity required for the patients we serve, our safety measures as directed by the CDC and the FDA require that the protocols that we employ make sure that donating is safe for all involved,” said Steve Bratland, biomedical Services Account Manager for Redcross.

The upcoming blood drives will be held:

May 12 and May 28, Stone Bridge High School

May 19, John Champe High School

May 29, Freedom High School

In order to comply with social distancing, an appointment is mandatory to donate blood. Visit https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html to schedule an appointment. No drop-ins allowed.