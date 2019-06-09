American military museum honors veterans for 75th D-Day

For the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the American Military Heritage Museum honored veterans with a weekend of living history.

There was a large collection of world war two equipment, Korean and Vietnam War displays and reenactors from several different wars. Volunteers from the Tank Farm in Nokesville, Virginia, brought their military tanks to display to educate museum guests on the importance of the equipment and how it was used.

“This tanks is an M5A1 Stuart tank manufactured in 1944. These were manufactured in Pennsylvania. So this was a later war tank.,” said war reenactor Gordon Ridings.

There are more events happening at the museum Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.