American Lung Association launches toolkits to help educate the public on COVID-19 vaccine importance

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Many states nationwide have met President Joe Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population with one dose by the 4th of July, but vaccine resistance is still prevalent in numerous minority communities. Organizations such as the American Lung Association are working to change vaccine hesitancy through educational toolkits.

COVID-19 has had a much greater impact on minority communities due to health and social inequities, putting those populations more at higher risk of contracting the virus and requiring hospitalization. As of now, only 23.9% of the Black community has received one dose.

“We know we need to get that number up and I think it’s really important. We hope that this toolkit will help facilitate those conversations and drive some of those numbers up,” said Aleks Casper, Director of Advocacy for Virginia for the American Lung Association.

In the state of Virginia, 71% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 61.7% is fully vaccinated.

The “Better For It” toolkits are available for download here. The toolkits target particular communities and address common vaccine concerns.