AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing VA teenager found

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has cancelled an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old teenager who was abducted in Stafford County.

Police say Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was abducted by Rodney Richards around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a business. Police say Richards had made threats to “shoot up” the business where the abduction occurred.

The AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning. It was cancelled around 9:30 a.m. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Fernandez was found and is safe. Richards was taken into custody.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories