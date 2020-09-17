AMBER Alert cancelled: Missing VA teenager found

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse has cancelled an AMBER Alert for a 17-year-old teenager who was abducted in Stafford County.

Police say Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez was abducted by Rodney Richards around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a business. Police say Richards had made threats to “shoot up” the business where the abduction occurred.

The AMBER Alert was issued early Thursday morning. It was cancelled around 9:30 a.m. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says Fernandez was found and is safe. Richards was taken into custody.

