Amazon’s “Metropolitan Park” on track to open in 2023

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Last January, Amazon began construction on phase one of its second headquarters in Arlington, called Metropolitan Park.

Amazon said construction on Metropolitan Park is on track and is expected to open in 2023.

“Today, more than 1,600 Amazonians are already in Arlington working at HQ2. We’ve opened up a variety of buildings, five in total, that is going to hold us until the first phase, the Metropolitan Park phase, opens in 2023,” said John Schoettler, VP, global real estate and facilities.

Phase two of what Amazon is calling “HQ2” is the futuristic helix building located at Pen Place. The plans still have to be approved by the County, but the company is hopeful construction will begin in early 2022 and finish by 2025.

Amazon has plans to run all HQ2 buildings on 100% renewable energy from a local solar farm.

The company said it will create 25,000 new jobs and invest more than $2.5 billion in the local economy over the next decade.