ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Amazon announced it will double the amount of new jobs it will bring to the Arlington area when it opens its HQ2 in 2025. The company will hire 1,900 people for jobs in software development, engineering, design, and other areas.

Amazon estimates HQ2 will create 25,000 jobs between 2025 and 2035. On Wednesday, the company shared more renderings of PenPlace, part of the HQ2 campus, which will be located in the Pentagon City area.