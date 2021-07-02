Amazon plans to pay employees to bike to work

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Things may look a little different for Amazon employees soon. Amazon is willing to pay its HQ2 employees to bike to work.

Amazon is launching a new commuter benefit that covers the costs of bike maintenance, rentals and more. The benefit will allow workers to receive $350 a month just to bike to work. As of May, HQ2 has more than 1,600 employees. Amazon wants them to re-think the way they get to work. Officials said this is to create a greener way to commute even if it’s just one to two days a week.

The plans for HQ2’s two phases include a number of bike and transit-friendly facilities. Each office building will have dedicated street-level bike entrances, and the campus will feature one-quarter mile of new protected bike lanes and more than 950 on-site bike spaces.