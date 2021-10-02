Amazon pairs students with employee mentors to learn about computer science careers

GREATER D.C. REGION (WDVM) — Amazon has announced their new initiative from their Future Engineer program called “Meet an Amazonian”.

The program will offer class chats with Amazon volunteers and fulfillment center tours to show students the behind the scenes after an order is placed on amazon’s website.

The company partnered with Gallup to conduct a study to see how they can broaden student’s interest in computer science careers.

“Students who have had access to a computer science role model are ten times more likely to be interested in a computer science career,” said Victor Reinoso, global director, Amazon Future Engineer. “Many students, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, lack access to computer science learning opportunities in school, and they lack access to role models in the industry generally.”

Amazon Future Engineer supports over 100 schools in the D.C. And Northern Virginia region.

