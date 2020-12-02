Amazon opens last mile delivery centers in Manassas and Gainesville

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — To create more jobs within Prince William County, Amazon is opening last-mile delivery centers in Manassas and Gainesville.

Amazon already has centers in Springfield and Sterling but decided to build its local network in Prince William County. The two facilities, one in Gainesville at 5533 Wellington Road have 80,000 square feet and the other in Manassas at 11920 Balls Ford Road with 280,000 square feet will employ 400 employees, according to Economic Development officials.

Tom Flynn, Director, Business Development and Investment, Department of Economic Development said, “When we look at what’s happening to our restaurant hospitality workers, these are perfect jobs for them to move into. Were looking at putting together and helping them get those jobs as they migrate from hospitality more into the last mile distribution.”

Officials said they’re working on getting the centers ready, with a opening date of Summer 2021.