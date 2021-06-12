Amazon lights up Arlington building for Pride Month

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — June marks Pride Month, and all across the country, people and companies have been hosting celebrations.

Amazon is creating a colorful display of its own in Arlington. The company is lighting up the county with the colors of the rainbow.

Amazon’s Aurora building is one of the company’s leased office spaces at the HQ2 campus. Each floor of the building is lit up to display a different color, representing members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This is just one way the company is celebrating pride, offering other activities, such as a selection of films on Amazon Prime.

Neil Patrick, Vice President of Worldwide Prime and Marketing, shared his story about coming out in a video message, showing support for his community.

“If you or if you know someone who is struggling to be their authentic self, make sure they know it’s okay, and working in particular at this company if you’re struggling know that you have support,” said Lindsay.

The rainbow colors will be visible after sunset, and the building will be lit up for the remainder of the month.