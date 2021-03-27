Amazon HQ2 opens as vaccination site

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Health Department has partnered with Amazon to open a new vaccination clinic site.

The site will be located at Amazon’s new HQ2 offices in the Crystal City neighborhood. All vaccinations will be by appointment only.

Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti says the partnership will allow Arlington to reach more residents.

“Since its arrival in Arlington in 2019, Amazon has demonstrated its commitment to partnering with our community,” Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said in a press release. “By providing space at 2100 Crystal Drive for a transit-accessible vaccination clinic, Amazon is helping us reach more residents. And incorporating Amazon and JBG Smith staff into the clinic’s staffing is a force multiplier, allowing us to staff more clinics.”

The site will open on March 29th.