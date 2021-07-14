Amazon donating $40 million in land to Arlington County for affordable housing

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Amazon is planning on donating $40 million of vacant land to Arlington County to help create 550 new affordable homes.

If the county approves the agreement, the homes will be built at the 16-acre Crystal House property at 1900 S. Eads Street in Arlington.

Courtesy: Arlington County

This announcement is part of Amazon’s prior commitments; its Housing Equity Fund provided $381.9 million in low-rate loans and grants to the Washington Housing Conservancy (WHC). This money helped WHC purchase Crystal House and preserve affordability, which is something the community needs according to Anne Venezia, housing division director with the county.

“We’re excited about this opportunity because it will bring some much-needed affordability to a neighborhood that really doesn’t have a lot of affordable options at this point,” said Venezia. “Land in general in Arlington is rather scarce.”

The county is considering this agreement at a meeting this Saturday, July 17.

