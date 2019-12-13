Amazon donates gifts to local housing group in Arlington

It will make a difference for a lot of children and youth

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM)– Amazon’s charity group, “Amazon Smile” donated gifts to local affordable housing complexes in Arlington on Friday.

As Christmas came early for Affordable Housing Developer, AHC Inc, volunteers came out and met with residents and children at the development to hand out school supplies, board games, and SAT prep books for their after school programs.

Jennifer Endo, vice president of AHC, said she is beyond thankful for these donations.

“We will use the wonderful presents and educational supplies throughout the school year. It will make a difference for a lot of children and youth.”

Amazon donated gifts to 250 children in total.