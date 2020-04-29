Amazon donates $3.9M to help expand computer science resources in Virginia

According to CodeVa officials, the donation will go towards training 12,000 teachers in more than 700 communities across Virginia

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– CodeVa is a non-profit that partners with schools, parents, and communities to bring computer science education to all Virginia students, especially those who are undeserved and underrepresented in their communities. According to CodeVa officials, the Amazon donation of $3.9 million will go towards training 12,000 teachers in more than 700 communities across Virginia.

Chris Dovi, Executive Director of CodeVa said, “Virginia has been a leader in computer science for along time in making us and continuing our leadership. The teacher professional development programs that this is going to under ride really are focused on solving the long time mission for CodeVa which is computer science for all Virginia kids.”

According to Dovi, the donation will impact students not only in the Tidewater area but also students who are part of the Loudoun County Public School and Fairfax Public School Systems, with the goal of helping these students pursue stem careers.