Amazon and Arlington’s vaccine clinic opens in Crystal City

The clinic vaccinated 1,200 people in its first two days.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Amazon and Arlington County have partnered to open a vaccine clinic in the Crystal City Shops, located in National Landing, Amazon’s future HQ2 campus.

The Arlington Public Health Division’s public information officer Cara O’Donnell says Amazon approached the county after a similar setup in Seattle was successful. Arlington County has one of the highest COVID vaccine acceptance rates in the country, so O’Donnell says the county welcomed the help. Many of the volunteers at the vaccine clinic — like greeters and line flow operators — work for Amazon.

“In terms of the client experience, everything operates in the exact same way as the other Arlington Public Health vaccination clinics,” said O’Donnell.

A huge plus: the clinic is Metro accessible. “It’s also in a more urban destination so we can reach a whole new conjuring of Arlingtonians,” she said.

The clinic vaccinated 1,200 people in its first two days.