All the comforts of home: Tour the new Loudoun County Animal Services shelter in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Animal Services has opened its new facility in Leesburg, VA.

The new space is now the primary location for animal shelter services, replacing the old shelter in Waterford. The new Leesburg location offers 21,000 square feet filled with all the comforts of home, aiming to create a safe, loving environment for the animals who reside there.

“This has been an ongoing project, years and years in the making… This facility is a huge leap from the old one,” said Talia Czapski, community relations director for LCAS. “We are also the first publicly funded shelter to meet 100% of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians Animal Shelter Guidelines, the gold standard for animal sheltering.”

The shelter offers indoor-outdoor living, allowing critters to stretch their paws and take a nap on the “catio,” a cat patio.

“It feels a little bit more like a home versus a shelter, so it can help them feel a little less stressed and more comfortable,” said Czapski.

LCAS staff provides luxury living for their pets, such as “enrichment activities” for the animals. Czapski describes it as a way for the animals to engage in a fun activity and release energy.

“We’ll do frozen ‘pupsicles,’ especially in the summertime, so they’ll all get a yummy frozen treat,” she said.

Prospective adopters and community members can also come bond with the furry four-legged creatures through activities at the shelter.

“We have a cat reading program, so you can come in and read a story to our cats. Not only do they get that positive social interaction, but it also encourages them to be really friendly with visitors,” said Czapski.

The shelter also has one veterinarian two full-time veterinarian techs in-house.

“We’re able to get animals seen super quickly, we’re able to do our spay and neuters in-house, dentals, all sorts of surgeries,” said Czapski.

LCAS also offers food to families in need, providing assistance to keep the animal with their forever home, and out of the shelter. Food donations are through a partnership with the Humane Society of Loudoun County Loudoun Hunger Relief. The shelter distributed roughly 30,000 pounds of food last year.

Thus far in 2021, Loudoun County Animal Services has found homes for over 846 animals. If you are interested in adopting (or want to see the facility in-person for yourself), you can visit their website.