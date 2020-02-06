All of Inova Health Systems hospitals rated 5 out of 5 stars by CMS

Inova is the only health system in the country with more than three, 5-star hospitals.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — For the first time, all five of the Inova Health System’s hospitals have been rated 5 out of 5 stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That means Inova is the only health system in the country with more than three, 5-star hospitals.

Inova says a CMS 5-star rating is based on patient experience, infection rates, re-admissions and mortality. Fewer than nine percent of hospitals across the country are rated 5-stars. Inova serves over 2 million people in the northern Virginia area.

“It takes a long time to get to this level of excellence,” said Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of the Inova Health System. “It takes every person in that organization committing to that level of excellence and it’s been that dedication and relentless focus on the needs of our patients, especially the quality and safety and experience of their care, that’s let us get to this point.”

Inova is a not-for-profit organization. This spring, Inova Loudoun Hospital will open its new, patient tower after two years of construction.