All Fairfax residents need to know prior to the election

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM)– As Election Day is only two months away, Fairfax County voters need to be aware of some important dates and information.

This year, voters have three ways to vote. The first way is absentee ballot by mail. Ballots will start being mailed out on September 18 and must be returned no later than Halloween.

“If people are planning on voting by mail, and they’re concerned about the post office getting their ballots back to them, we will be deploying drop boxes at every polling place on Election Day” said Director of Elections, Gary Scott.

Residents can also drop off ballots at satellite voting locations during business hours. The second way is early voting starting September 18 at the Fairfax County Government Center.

“On the 13th of October, we will open 13 additional satellite locations, open weekdays 1-7 and Saturdays 9-5” said Scott.

Finally, residents can come to one of the 243 polling locations on Election Day, all will be following Covid protocols.

“When you get into the polling place, you’re going to find there’s going to be a transparent barrier between the voter and the election officers..When the voter receives their ballot, they’re going to have a single use privacy sleeve..each voter will be given a single use pen” Scott stated.

This year, Fairfax County says they’re in a very strong place with staffing election officers, receiving 1,000 applications just this week.

“Just looking at this week, we’ve received close to a thousand applications. We’re planning on staffing 3,800 officers at the polling places…I think it could just be a sign of the times, people want to be involved and it could be a very monumentalist election.. and some people want to do their part”

The deadline to register to vote is October 13.