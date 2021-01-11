All Fairfax County public school employees are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — All Fairfax County Public School employees will now be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the 1b group of essential workers.

Starting early as Saturday, January 16th the Fairfax County Health Department along with Inova plans to vaccinate 40,000 teachers and staff of public and private schools, along with child care programs throughout Fairfax. School officials said the vaccinations are part of their larger goal to get students and staff back to school in person.

Lucy Caldwell, Public Information Officer, FCPS said, “Details are still being worked out as we speak, there’s meetings underway with between the Inova Health System, Fairfax County Health Department, and FCPS staff. We’re grateful and appreciative that our staff is considered to be essential.”

Officials said the vaccination availability will not result in an immediate return for all students nor staff to in-person instruction.