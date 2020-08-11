All Catholic Diocese schools reopen for in school learning

"We've done a lot of research and really that's all we've done this whole summer is figure out how to get school back started."

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Unlike many other schools, St. Bernadette’s Catholic School is now re-opening their doors for the upcoming school year.

Class will soon be in session for Pre-K through 8th grade students attending St. Bernadette’s Catholic School. School officials said the school year for the fall will be part in person and part virtual learning, known as blended learning.

Barbara Dalmut, Principal, St. Bernadette said, “We’re not putting down our guard. We’re going to be very careful, we’ve taken all of our classrooms and stripped them of everything except the desk and the technology.”

Separated desks, masks, enhancement of cleaning supplies, and cutting out extra curricular activities will be the new normal for students and teachers. Dalmat said she see’s no issue with faculty and staff complying to these new safety precautions that are in place.

“We’ve done a lot of research and really that’s all we’ve done this whole summer is figure out how to get school back started. We need to educate these kids, we’re here to educate them, and we really want them to be back with us,” said Dalmut.

According to one 5th grade teacher a typical day for her students will be them getting started on their morning work and switching classes for reading and social studies. Although group work will not be implemented, the goal is to still address the different learning styles of each student.

Kelly Herlihy, Teacher, St. Bernadette said, “There’s been a lot of additions that are just side effects of our preparation for all of this, that I can see really making for a effective school year and a successful one for all of our students.”

Although many public school teachers are not ready to enter the classrooms yet, Herlihy said she is not fearful to tackle on the fall semester. She looks forward to implement her mission for the upcoming school year.



“I want to show my students how resilient we can be as a community, and even when things are completely different then what you’ve expected or what you come to know and love about school. Despite those differences we can succeed together” said Herlihy.

School officials said teachers report back to work August 17th, and the students will return the following week.

