AlexRenew’s new partnership provides COVID-19 financial relief to those with past due sewer bills

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Thanks to a new partnership, Alexandria residents will have an easier way to receive financial relief for their past due sewer bills.

Alexandria Renew Enterprises (AlexRenew), the company that maintains the city’s sewer system, has partnered with modern technology platform PromisePay to provide affordability programs to residents in need.

The new platform comes after AlexRenew began offering sanitary bill relief via CARES Act funding to customers in December 2020.

Caitlin Feehan, RiverRenew program director, says the platform will allow easier communication with clients.

“What we found… is that the biggest lesson was to more directly reach out to customers via phone calls and texts. We really brought on Promise to help us more effectively reach out to our customers who are eligible for this assistance,” said Feehan.

To qualify, customers must have accrued debt between March 1, 2020, and the current billing cycle. To find out more and how to apply for assistance, visit AlexRenew’s website.