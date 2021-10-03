AlexRenew breaks ground on RiverRenew tunnel system project

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Renew Enterprises, the city’s regional water authority, began construction on the RiverRenew Tunnel Project on Thursday.

The $454.4 million water quality project will include a two-mile-long underground tunnel. The system will prevent more than 120 million gallons of sewage from polluting waterways annually.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to advance the largest infrastructure project in our city’s history to this

point, and the best is yet to come,” said Karen Pallansch, AlexRenew General Manager in a press release. “In reaching this major milestone, we’re one step closer to bringing healthier waterways to our community members, wildlife, and future generations.”

The project will consist of an open-cut pipeline, as well as other infrastructure to “capture, store and transport millions of gallons of combined sewage” to the wastewater treatment plant maintained by AlexRenew. The waste will be treated and cleaned before returning to the Potomac River.

Follow along on the progress of construction on the RiverRenew website.