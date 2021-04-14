Alexandria’s Mayor is proposing free DASH bus service for residents

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria’s DASH buses could be free soon if Mayor Justin Wilson’s re-imagining of the popular transit service becomes reality. According to city officials, Wilson has outlined a plan to restructure city buses, including an upcoming system of the dash system’s route structure to provide more frequent transit for low-income, minority, and senior residents.

In a statement, the Mayor said “Free transit will expand ridership by an estimated 23%, bring riders back to transit following the pandemic, help achieve the city’s environmental goals and disproportionately benefit our lower-income residents.”

DASH passenger revenue for the fiscal year 2022 is budgeted at $2,032,000, so the city’s contribution would need to rise by that amount to fully compensate for the loss of fares.