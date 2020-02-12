Alexandria’s DASH adds an electric, articulated bus to its fleet

The $6 million dollar pilot is funded in part by the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund, which is funding the city's first six electric buses.

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria’s DASH bus system has added an electric bus to its fleet. To take it to the next level, it’s an articulated bus to fit more passengers: another first for the city.

The $6 million pilot is funded in part by the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Fund, which is funding the city’s first six electric buses. Those are expected to hit the road this summer and fall. While the articulated bus might look bigger and scarier, a DASH bus driver told us they’re actually easier to drive.

“DASH goes a long ways (sic) to reducing the carbon footprint of the whole community as a whole by reducing single occupancy vehicles off the roads,” said Assistant General Manager Raymond Mui, “but we want to even further expand on that by reducing and eliminating the pollution off the buses themselves.”

Articulated buses also seat passengers more comfortably and may reduce the amount of buses DASH needs for its fleet. One articulated bus can replace four standard buses.