Alexandria’s businesses, hotels to get temporary tax relief

The taxes must be repaid over 12 months, starting on June 30.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — At an emergency meeting on Wednesday, the Alexandria City Council set aside about $4 million as a non-interest loan to businesses; temporarily waiving taxes on restaurant meals and hotels.

The taxes must be repaid over 12 months, starting on June 30.

Businesses will also have more time to make their quarterly license tax payments.

Mayor Justin Wilson says this is just the first step in supporting the city’s businesses through COVID-19, saying in a statement, “This initial tax relief is an immediate step we can take to improve business cash flow at this critical time for many in this community.”