Alexandria vendors team up to create new beer, “Black is Beautiful” in support of Black Lives Matter

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Local food and beverage vendors teamed up to create a “Black is Beautiful” beer and event to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

The event was held on Aug. 28, the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. Rocket Frog Brewing Company debuted their new beer, “Black is Beautiful.”

The beer was originally brewed at Texas-based, black-owned Weathered Souls Brewing Company. “Right after the George Floyd incident, they came out with this recipe and shared it, named the beet and designed the can and gave it to any brewery that wanted to do it. We jumped on it,” said Richard Hartogs, Co-Owner of Rocket Frog Brewing Company.

Hartogs decided to put his own spin on the drink by adding vanilla and coffee flavors. For that, the company partnered with locally-owned Swings Coffee Roasters and Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats. There were also food trucks and music on site.

While the event was primarily focused on raising awareness regarding police brutality, it was also a way to bring local vendors together during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a great event to raise money for criminal justice for police brutality currently in the atmosphere that we live in,” said Marcya Betta, and event attendee. “Merging together local businesses in Northern Virginia to raise money.”

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards Black Lives Matter.