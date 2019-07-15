Alexandria, Va.’s “Little Burros” represented at Made in America showcase

WASHINGTON (WDVM)– President Donald Trump hosted the Made in America product showcase at the White House Monday morning which highlighted unique businesses in each of the 50 states.

The showcase highlights and celebrates products made in each state but mostly shows how important it is to have jobs and businesses solely in the United States. Virginia was represented by Alexandria’s Little Burros which makes products for gardeners to have easier access to their tools.

“It’s such an honor to represent the state of Virginia with my dad and as a family-owned business we embody the American spirit of entrepreneurship and it’s such an honor to be here and get recognized for that commitment to American jobs,” said the owner of Little Burros Mollie Thorsen.

The American Showcase will be held all week.

