Alexandria unveils statue of first African American NBA player, Earl Lloyd

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A statue of Earl Lloyd, the first-ever African American basketball player in the NBA, was unveiled in Alexandria this past weekend.

The City of Alexandria honored Lloyd, a longtime Alexandria resident, on the anniversary of his birthday on April 3.

The statue is located in the Charles Houston Recreation Center, the former location of Parker-Gray High School, where Lloyd attended. Lloyd made history when he became the first African American to play in the NBA in 1950.



“Future generations will be able to see it and learn how a Virginian led the way, busting through the old ugly rules of discrimination and segregation and opening doors for the thousands of talented athletes who came after him,” said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in a virtual unveiling ceremony.

The Alexandria City Council also approved an honorary street name in honor of Lloyd last year on the street of his childhood home.